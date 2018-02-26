VIDEO: Palo Alto students withstand rain to rally for gun control

By Published: Updated:

PALO ALTO (KRON) — High school students are holding a rally this morning in Palo Alto in support of gun control.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Gunn High School, where dozens of students are outside in the rain demonstrating.

They started around 7:30 a.m., carrying signs and chanting, “Give teachers more money, not more guns.”

These teens are continuing the nationwide momentum of students protesting for gun control legislation.

