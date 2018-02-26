VIDEO: Palo Alto students withstand rain to rally for gun control

PALO ALTO (KRON) — High school students are holding a rally this morning in Palo Alto in support of gun control.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Gunn High School, where dozens of students are outside in the rain demonstrating.

They started around 7:30 a.m., carrying signs and chanting, “Give teachers more money, not more guns.”

These teens are continuing the nationwide momentum of students protesting for gun control legislation.

Happening now-rally at Gunn high school in Palo Alto, ca for gun control @kron4news pic.twitter.com/k83XmeKFlo — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 26, 2018

One of many signs at gun control rally at Gunn high school in Palo Alto, ca @kron4news pic.twitter.com/NMzX95U42O — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 26, 2018

Students at Gunn high school in Palo Alto want gun control not just thoughts and prayers @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Va9KsHVFef — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 26, 2018

Protesting at Gunn high school in Palo Alto now for gun control. Students chanting hey hey ho ho nra has got to go pic.twitter.com/rRXqyla7vS — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 26, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES