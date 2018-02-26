VIDEO: Rain returns to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is back in the Bay Area Monday morning, and the National Weather Service says there’s more to come.

Prepare for a slippery commute into work as scattered showers are expected to last throughout the day with a chance for moderate rainfall this evening.

Sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday, but wet weather is in the works again Wednesday evening.

This round of rain will set into motion waves of rain and showers through the weekend, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr.

Rain this morning but quickly clearing this afternoon. Bit more upstream. A complete look at your forecast KRON4 morning news. — Dave Spahr (@dave_spahr) February 26, 2018

A cold front will bring widespread light rain to the #BayArea this morning, with scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. Snow levels will be as low as 2000 feet and some snow accumulation is likely on higher peaks. #CAwx #BayAreaWx #BayAreaRain pic.twitter.com/FuPIOLJ5LR — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2018

With 0.01 of rain in the last few hours in downtown San Francisco we've doubled our monthly total. Current monthly total for Feb now stands at 0.02 but looks like more to come over the next week or so. #CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2018

4 am obs include light rain now falling at Ukiah, Santa Rosa and Oakland as cold front is quickly approaching the Bay Area. Be ready for a #wetcommute. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2018

