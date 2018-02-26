VIDEO: Rain returns to Bay Area

By Published:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: A pedestrian walks by a puddle of water on February 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is getting much needed rain with up to a half inch of rain falling overnight and a bigger weather system expected to bring more precipitation over the weekend. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is back in the Bay Area Monday morning, and the National Weather Service says there’s more to come.

Prepare for a slippery commute into work as scattered showers are expected to last throughout the day with a chance for moderate rainfall this evening.

Sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday, but wet weather is in the works again Wednesday evening.

This round of rain will set into motion waves of rain and showers through the weekend, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Dave Spahr.

Get the latest Bay Area weather updates 24/7 in the KRON4 Weather Center. 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s