VIDEO REPORT: San Jose residents hold community meeting on last year’s Coyote Creek flooding

SAN JOSE (KRON) — It has now been more than a year since Coyote Creek flooded in San Jose.
Thousands were forced out of their homes and there was more than $100 million worth of damage.
KRON4’s J.R. Stone was at a meeting on Monday night geared towards helping residents prepare in the case of another emergency.
Watch the above video to see J.R.’s full report.
