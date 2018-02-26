VIDEO REPORT: San Jose residents hold community meeting on last year’s Coyote Creek flooding



SAN JOSE (KRON) — It has now been more than a year since Coyote Creek flooded in San Jose.

Thousands were forced out of their homes and there was more than $100 million worth of damage.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone was at a meeting on Monday night geared towards helping residents prepare in the case of another emergency.

