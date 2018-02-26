MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

ALAMEDA (KRON) — A school shooting threat posted on social media frightens parents and students at a middle school in a quiet East Bay city.

It took the better part of the day for local police to determine the nature of the threat. In the meantime, some parents were really concerned about children being safe.

“It says, ‘Don’t go to school tomorrow,'” said a concerned parent, who did not want to reveal his or her name. “‘It’s all over Insta. If you haven’t seen the video, someone has threatened to shoot up our school tomorrow. He showed off his gun and everything, and my parents aren’t letting me go to school tomorrow.’ It just went viral to all of the kids at Lincoln.”

That is Lincoln Middle School in Alameda. The parent says his or her child received a warning message around 7 a.m. Monday morning from a friend about a potential threat from a student targeting the school.

The parent asked not to reveal his or her identity.

“I was like, ‘Let me see what you’re being sent,'” the parent said. “And she just started crying saying, ‘Mom, I don’t want to die. I don’t want to go to school. I don’t want to die because she knows what happened. She knows what happened in Florida.”

Several parents notified Alameda police.

“And we had officers respond to the school,” Alameda police Lt. Hoshmand Durani said. “We interviewed a lot of the kids and the school staff. As a precautionary measure, we had a few officers stay at the school to make sure the kids feel safe.”

The spokesperson for the Alameda Unified School District explains why it took a few hours to get the robocall and emails going to alert parents.

“Sometimes in these situations, we ask for patience because we want to put out accurate information,” Alameda Unified spokeswoman Susan Davis said. “However, this parent says they would rather have known sooner.”

The concerned parent wants to be informed.

“I think everybody has the right to know what’s going on,” the concerned parent said.

After investigating the incident, Alameda police determined the social media post originated from an account holder in Seattle, Washington, targeting Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

Investigators say Tacoma police arrested a boy in connection with making the threat.

Here is a statement from Alameda police:

This morning a concerned parent contacted APD regarding a report of possible threat at Lincoln Middle School (LMS). Preliminarily, APD determined that LMS students learned, via social media platforms, that another LMS student had allegedly seen a video posted on social which showed an unknown person (unknown age) with a possible weapon (unknown type, real or fake) make some type of threat of shooting LMS. It was unknown what specific threat was made. Subsequently, APD personnel were able to identify, locate, and interview the LMS student who had posted about seeing this video. APD determined the following: Ø LMS student verified seeing a video; however, the video did not show LMS in the background or have any known ties to the school…other than it was a juvenile with a gun inside an unknown house. Ø Officers were able to see the social media post which led to this incident. Ø The social media post originated from an account holder in Seattle, WA Ø Tacoma, WA police department confirmed that the account holder was the sender of the screenshots, which was related to the threat in which they made arrests. APD personnel determined that the LMS student did not knowingly make any threats or act in a criminal manner when he mistakenly posted information about the video, which was related to Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA and not Lincoln Middle School in Alameda, CA. At this point APD considers the investigation closed as there are no known threats related to Alameda or its schools.

