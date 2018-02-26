MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Outside of a Santa Rosa mobile home park that was mostly destroyed in the October firestorm, senior residents were picketing on Monday, upset about not being able to go home.

Their situation is tough, one that has these elderly people feeling like they’ve fallen through the cracks when it comes to the fire relief effort.

In the past few weeks, all the burned debris has been bulldozed and cleared out of Journey’s End Mobile Home Park, but it’s the people who were living in these houses that are still standing that are picketing outside the park.

They say, though, there’s no damage to their homes. They can’t get back inside.

Car horns honked in support of the dozen or so elderly Journey’s End residents who stood, or sat, with their large signs.

“I’m 91, but the newspaper said I was 93,” John Triglia said.

“We have seniors who don’t have a place to stay, and they live on $1,000 a month from social security. Where are they gonna go?” Steven Morrow asked.

They say they’re upset because they’re caught in limbo.

The state Department of Housing and Community Development declared these mobile homes not habitable.

“Extremely important because I have a mobile home over here,” Triglia said. “There’s nothing wrong with it, but they won’t let me live in it.”

“The infrastructure for the entire park would have to be rebuilt if it was going to be reoccupied,” Burbank Housing CEO Larry Florin said.

According to Burbank Housing, a nonprofit that has an agreement with the owner of Journey’s End to eventually redevelop it, the standing homes have no utilities.

It’s too early to tell whether the infrastructure can be rebuilt and how long that would take.

But meanwhile, most of these folks who got short-term aid from FEMA don’t qualify for long-term aid because their homes are still standing.

“We have fallen between the cracks,” 82-year-old Dorothy Hughes said. “No one has told us anything or did anything for us. This can’t be the end of the journey for us because we’re too old to start over.”

Burbank Homes has been in personal contact with these seniors, not only getting them into, or on a waiting list for affordable housing, but also trying to help them understand why things aren’t working out yet.

“No, I completely understand. It’s been so many months after the fire, and they can see their home standing, and they haven’t been able to get into it. I completely understand where they’re coming from,” Hughes said.

Florin says ultimately either FEMA or insurance companies should be supporting these people while they wait to learn the fate of their mobile homes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES