Weather Alert: potential funnel clouds in Northern California

(KRON) There is a potential for Northern California’s Central Valley to see severe weather Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory that Sutter and Yuba Counties will see strong thurderstorms, hail, lightning and funnel clouds.
1:00 pm – Strong thunderstorms in SE Sutter & SW Yuba Counties producing small accumulating hail, frequent lightning, & funnel clouds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/40qPsXiIbn
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 26, 2018
Sacramento TV station KCRA is reporting a funnel cloud near Plumas Lake
Another funnel near Plumas Lake looking southwest. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TbshuQYlff
— Derek Schnell (@DerekKCRA) February 26, 2018
Showers and thunderstorms that pop up today could produce funnel clouds. Stay weather-aware in the valley! #cawx https://t.co/pByofXOc2j
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 26, 2018
