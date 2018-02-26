Weather Alert: potential funnel clouds in Northern California

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) There is a potential for Northern California’s Central Valley to see severe weather Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory that Sutter and Yuba Counties will see strong thurderstorms, hail, lightning and funnel clouds.

Sacramento TV station KCRA is reporting a funnel cloud near Plumas Lake

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s