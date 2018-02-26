Woman in custody for allegedly shooting into Fremont homeless encampment tent

FREMONT (KRON) — A woman shot into a Fremont homeless encampment tent on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the Irvington area. The woman has been taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported, and the encampment was empty at the time of the shooting.

The gun has been recovered.

