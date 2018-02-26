FREMONT (KRON) — A woman shot into a Fremont homeless encampment tent on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the Irvington area. The woman has been taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported, and the encampment was empty at the time of the shooting.

The gun has been recovered.

The incident is being investigated as a shooting into an inhabited dwelling. A female suspect armed with a gun, fired a round into a tent located at a homeless encampment. The female suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. The tent was fortunately unoccupied. https://t.co/AcupT3WUaK — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) February 27, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES