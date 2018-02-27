11-year-old boy missing from a Santa Rosa elementary school found safe

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy had gone missing from a Santa Rosa elementary school on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

But at around 6:45 p.m., police said he was found safe.

Police were looking for Christian Gonzales, last seen at Brookwood Elementary School at around 11:45 a.m.

Police believed he might be in the area of Vallejo Street or Mt. Olive Drive.

Police say Gonzales was upset over an incident that happened.

