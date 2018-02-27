Big rig crash causes major delays on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A big rig crash in Oakland is causing major delays on Interstate 880 late Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at around 10:21 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at High Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At least two lanes of northbound I-880 are closed and traffic is at a crawl.
At this time, big rigs are allowed on westbound I-580.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
- SUPREME COURT WON’T HEAR TRUMP BID TO END DACA PROGRAM
- ICE AGENTS CONDUCT RAIDS ACROSS SEVERAL BAY AREA CITIES
- HEATHER LOCKLEAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- OAKLAND MAYOR WARNS RESIDENTS OF POSSIBLE ICE RAIDS
- STUDENTS CLAIM SQUARE ROOT SYMBOL LOOKS LIKE GUN
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE