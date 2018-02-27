Big rig crash causes major delays on I-880 in Oakland

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: CHP Oakland)

OAKLAND (KRON) – A big rig crash in Oakland is causing major delays on Interstate 880 late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 10:21 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at High Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least two lanes of northbound I-880 are closed and traffic is at a crawl.

At this time, big rigs are allowed on westbound I-580.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s