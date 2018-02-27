Big rig crash causes major delays on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – A big rig crash in Oakland is causing major delays on Interstate 880 late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 10:21 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 at High Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least two lanes of northbound I-880 are closed and traffic is at a crawl.

At this time, big rigs are allowed on westbound I-580.

3&4 lanes closed I-880 NB, north of 66th, for an undetermined amount of time, due to diesel spill following big rig collision. No injuries reported. Expect congestion. #EastBayTraffic pic.twitter.com/PRcLp7Db4X — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 27, 2018

