California is worst state for quality of life, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California has been ranked the worst state for quality of life, according to a report from U.S. News and World Report.

New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, and Texas round out the top 5 worst for quality of life, the report said.

Topping the list are North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and South Dakota.

The study took into account drinking water quality, pollution, social environment, and political involvement–among other factors.

Despite the beautiful beaches, destination cities, and beautiful weather, California ranked No. 44 in natural environment and No. 47 in social environment.

The report also said the high cost of living hurt California’s rating.

