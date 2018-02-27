WARNING: THE VIDEOS MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Brand new body camera video from an officer-involved shooting that happened in San Francisco’s Panhandle neighborhood has been released.

Police say 31-year-old Joel Armstrong, of San Francisco, shot and killed a 28-year-old man and injured another man after getting into an argument.

This happened in the Golden Gate Panhandle neighborhood.

After the shooting, police say Armstrong carjacked a vehicle.

They discovered the car in Mission Bay and found Armstrong inside a nearby RV.

Seven officers fired approximately 65 rounds. No one was hit.

KRON4 has newly released video from one of those officers.

Armstrong was ordered out of that RV, but he did not comply. The officers say they then heard shots coming from inside the RV.

Armstrong exited the RV around 2:15 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Armstrong is charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, carjacking, and possession of a fireman by a convicted felon and more.

There is an independent investigation into the incident and the department is conducting their own investigation as well.

