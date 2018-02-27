Fresno teacher’s aide charged with sex crimes on girl

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A 24-year old teacher’s aide at a Fresno special needs school is behind bars tonight.
The Fresno Police Department arrested Elder Jimmy Lor on February 21st. He’s charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.
Lor works as an aide at the Creative Alternative School.
Police say a female minor reported that he had inappropriately touched her.
Through an investigation, it was determined that Lor had groomed the victim by giving her treats to develop a relationship.
He is being held at the Fresno County Jail on $120,000 bail.
