Graffiti threatening violence found on Alameda High School wall

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police are investigating after graffiti was found on an Alameda High School wall threatening violent action against the school.

Statement from Alameda High School:

Yesterday afternoon, an Alameda High School student reported to the school’s administration that there was graffiti on a school wall threatening violent action against AHS on February 27, 2018. Administrators immediately contacted Alameda Police Department, and officers began interviewing several student witnesses. So far, APD has not been able to ascertain who created the graffiti or what their intentions were.

We all understand that this kind of information is troubling to family members. AUSD and AHS are collaborating with APD to reinforce all safety measures on campus tomorrow. All administrators, staff, and teachers will be on alert, and there may be police on campus, as well.

We will communicate more information as we receive it.