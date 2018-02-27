ICE agents arrest dozens of immigrants in latest sweeps

(KRON) KRON4 News has confirmed that ICE agents have made 50 arrests across Northern California in recent operations.

Marisela Esparza with the San Francisco Immigrant, Legal and Education Network tells KRON4 two arrests were made Monday night, bringing the total to about 50 arrests in recent raids.

Over the weekend Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.

Mayor Schaaf’s unusual alert this weekend also follows months of criticism of her decision to allow Oakland police to direct traffic during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in August.

She says it’s her “duty and moral obligation” to warn families. But critics say her warning likely has caused panic.

California is a “sanctuary state” that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES