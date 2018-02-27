ICE raids net 50 arrests throughout Northern California

(KRON) – As of Tuesday morning, ICE agents have made as many as 50 arrests throughout Northern California during their latest immigration sweeps.

Marisela Esparza with the San Francisco Immigrant, Legal and Education Network tells KRON4 two arrests were made Monday night, bringing the total to about 50 arrests in recent raids.

The locations of the arrests are unavailable at this time.

KRON4 learned that ICE agents were conducting operations throughout the Bay Area over the weekend.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.

Mayor Schaaf’s unusual alert this weekend also follows months of criticism of her decision to allow Oakland police to direct traffic during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in August.

She says it’s her “duty and moral obligation” to warn families. But critics say her warning likely has caused panic.

California is a “sanctuary state” that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

