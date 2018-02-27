Jared Kushner loses top secret security clearance

(KRON) Jared Kushner has lost his top secret security clearance.

President Trump’s son in-law has an interim top secret security clearance but it was down graded last week after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was reviewing all the interim security clearances.

Kushner was one of dozens of White House aides who have been working without permanent security clearances for the better part of a year.

Kelly, in a memo released last week, had set a Friday deadline for halting access to top secret information for those whose applications have been pending since June 1 or before that date. Some officials are expected to leave their posts as a result, while others will continue working with reduced — or no — access to classified information.

White House officials had not ruled out the idea of Trump potentially using his executive authority to grant Kushner a permanent security clearance, which would circumvent the traditional process. But Trump made clear Friday he would not be intervening.

A White House official said staffers affected by the memo are being notified individually Friday. Those with temporary “top secret” or higher clearances are expected to be bumped down to temporary “secret” clearances, which provide more limited access.

