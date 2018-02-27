Jared Kushner loses top secret security clearance

By Published: Updated:
Jared Kushner
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House, in Washington. The family real estate company once run by presidential adviser Jared Kushner is shifting a federal court case to a new venue so it won’t have to reveal the identities of foreign partners behind some of its real estate projects. With a deadline approaching within hours, the Kushner Cos. filed papers in federal court Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 to move the case involving Maryland apartment complexes it owns with foreign investors back to state court. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(KRON) Jared Kushner has lost his top secret security clearance.

President Trump’s son in-law has an interim top secret security clearance but it was down graded last week after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was reviewing all the interim security clearances.

Kushner was one of dozens of White House aides who have been working without permanent security clearances for the better part of a year.

Kelly, in a memo released last week, had set a Friday deadline for halting access to top secret information for those whose applications have been pending since June 1 or before that date. Some officials are expected to leave their posts as a result, while others will continue working with reduced — or no — access to classified information.

White House officials had not ruled out the idea of Trump potentially using his executive authority to grant Kushner a permanent security clearance, which would circumvent the traditional process. But Trump made clear Friday he would not be intervening.

A White House official said staffers affected by the memo are being notified individually Friday. Those with temporary “top secret” or higher clearances are expected to be bumped down to temporary “secret” clearances, which provide more limited access.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s