ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A man has been charged with attempted murder of an officer, accused of ramming a sheriff’s deputy in Hayward.

Authorities believe 30-year-old Jack Toki used an SUV and tried to kill Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Payam Shannon.

The incident happened on Arbor Avenue earlier this month.

Police say deputy Shannon attempted to stop an SUV with paper plates when Toki is accused of backing into Shannon’s motorcycle.

