FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) – Monday she spoke out hoping ICE will change its mind and allow her to stay in the state with her kids: The oldest is 25 years old, and the youngest is in middle school.

According to Martha Lozano’s attorney doctors are concerned if she goes back to Mexico now she may not get the proper treatment.

Meanwhile, her oldest son is concerned he may soon have to become head of the household.

Jonathan Lozano says he’ll never forget the day in 2009 when his father was deported after a traffic stop.

“The same day he got deported was the same day my mom was getting operated on for cancer,” says Lozano.

Now, nearly a decade later, his mom is being told to self-deport.

“It’s going to be hard,” says Lozano. “our family is literally being torn apart.”

Lozano’s mom Martha speaks limited English, she has been in the states for more than 30 years.

She says she tried to get her documents in order but was swindled by her former attorney who has since been disbarred.

Attorney Camille Cook took over the case in 2009 and worked out a deal with ICE to allow her to stay while receiving treatment for both breast and thyroid cancer.

“This year when we went to apply for the stay it was denied,” says Cook.

Cook believes her permit was denied because Martha is finally considered a cancer survivor.

Still, Cook says she is on four different medications, and needs special care she may not be able to get in Mexico.

“In fact, she has an appointment in April that she is not going to be able to attend because of this, and ICE is aware of that,” says Cook.

Cook says ICE has the power to overturn the decision that requires Martha to self-deport.

They are hoping for a miracle to happen by Thursday.

“I am fearful for my kids and for my health,” says Martha through her son translating. “I don’t know if I am going to be able to get the medicine I need out there.”

ICE has been notified about the story, so far, they have not made a comment about Martha’s situation.

