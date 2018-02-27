MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Only on KRON4, an Uber driver says she was sexually assaulted by a rider in the upscale Mill Valley section of Marin County.

She thinks the crook is still out there, and on Tuesday night, she is begging for help and trying to warn other people.

The woman, who would only be identified as Jill, says she picked up a couple riders at the 2 AM Club at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The man in question is a middle-aged man.

Jill says the man left a bruise on her neck.

She dropped his female friend off at her home and then took the man to his house–and that was when she says she was sexually assaulted.

KRON4 has blurred out her face because she is a sexual assault victim. She says the man appeared to be drunk and high.

She’s warning other drivers that this man is still out there.

“I slowed down at the first entrance, and that’s when he got aggressive and asked if he could do a bump of cocaine off my chest,” Jill said. “Then, he started reaching for my sweater and pulling on my sweater…started pulling on the back of my neck to try and kiss me. That’s what hurt my neck. He grabbed my breasts and my thighs.”

KRON4 has reached out to multiple officers with the Mill Valley Police Department. KRON4 has also reached out to Uber.

We’re waiting to hear back from all of the above.

Jill was unable to run away from this man because she has a physical disability.

