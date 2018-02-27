People Behaving Badly: Drivers caught in Peninsula traffic crackdown

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Twenty-five different traffic cops from multiple agencies converged on two cities along the Peninsula.

And they pulled over 190 drivers for various reasons.

And Stanley Roberts was there with their side of the story.

