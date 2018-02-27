MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN MATEO (KRON) — Twenty-five different traffic cops from multiple agencies converged on two cities along the Peninsula.
And they pulled over 190 drivers for various reasons.
And Stanley Roberts was there with their side of the story.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
- SUPREME COURT WON’T HEAR TRUMP BID TO END DACA PROGRAM
- ICE AGENTS CONDUCT RAIDS ACROSS SEVERAL BAY AREA CITIES
- HEATHER LOCKLEAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- OAKLAND MAYOR WARNS RESIDENTS OF POSSIBLE ICE RAIDS
- STUDENTS CLAIM SQUARE ROOT SYMBOL LOOKS LIKE GUN
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE