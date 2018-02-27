Shelter in place lifted after hazardous chemicals emergency in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A hazardous chemicals emergency prompted a shelter in place Tuesday afternoon for Pittsburg’s Parkside Manor neighborhood.

The shelter in place was issued at 2:15 p.m. for the areas of Andrew Avenue and Jimno Avenue and North Parkside Drive and 17th Street, according to Contra Costa County officials.

The incident began when an odor complaint was traced to a tank car located at a rail yard.

The tank car had been carrying sodium sulfite. After unloading the chemicals elsewhere, residual fumes still remained inside of the car.

Authorities advised residents in the area to go inside and close all windows and doors.

They also are suggested residents turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans.

The shelter in place was lifted at around 3:10 p.m.

Message from Conta Costa County’s Community Warning System:

This is a message from the Contra Costa County Fire Department. There is a hazardous chemicals emergency in Pittsburg between Andrew Avenue and Jimno Avenue and North Parkside Drive and 17th Street. The danger will be much less indoors. Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans. Unless you are using your fireplace, close your fireplace dampers and vents. Cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. Remain sheltered indoors until you receive further official instructions.

