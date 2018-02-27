Students sent home after threatening graffiti found at Sonoma County school

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Students at Analy High School in Sebastopol are being sent home early Tuesday after graffiti was found that warranted the attention of police.

A parent told KRON4 that school officials started to send students home at noon.

The graffiti was found in one of the boy’s bathroom.

Officers were on campus as students left to ensure their safety.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES