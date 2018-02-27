Two arrests made after double murder in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Two people have been arrested Tuesday after a triple shooting left two people dead in Broadmoor.
Broadmoor Police tell KRON4 that 20-year-old Devin Lum, of South San Francisco, and 23-year-old Guardado Duff, of Oakland, were arrested Monday night sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
At about 9:00 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of shots fired near Villa St. and Hillside Blvd.
Officers arrived on scene to find three people hit by gunfire.
One man died at the scene. A woman died of her injuries while on the way to the hospital.
A third victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.
The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Michael Garica-Salem, of Half Moon Bay, and Vanessa Guillory, 21, of San Francisco.
Further details on the arrests have not yet been released.
