Two arrests made after double murder in San Mateo County

By Published: Updated:


SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Two people have been arrested Tuesday after a triple shooting left two people dead in Broadmoor. 

Broadmoor Police tell KRON4 that 20-year-old Devin Lum, of South San Francisco, and 23-year-old Guardado Duff, of Oakland, were arrested Monday night sometime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

At about 9:00 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of shots fired near Villa St. and Hillside Blvd.

Officers arrived on scene to find three people hit by gunfire.

One man died at the scene. A woman died of her injuries while on the way to the hospital.

A third victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Michael Garica-Salem, of Half Moon Bay, and Vanessa Guillory, 21, of San Francisco.

Further details on the arrests have not yet been released.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s