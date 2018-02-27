MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

FREMONT (KRON) — Police in Fremont are investigating an unusual string of tire thefts.

On Tuesday night, someone stole all the tires off several vehicles in the same neighborhood.

The thief also left the cars sitting on rocks.

According to the Fremont Police Department early Tuesday morning, someone stole all the tires off of three vehicles parked along streets in the Ardenwood neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area just after 4 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a suspicious person in 3434 block of Pueblo Terrace.

When they the arrived on-scene, the person was gone but his or her handiwork remained.

One car along Siward Drive was missing all four tires and the vehicle was propped precariously on a rock.

Just around the corner on Crandallwood Drive, a white car was also missing all four tires, but by Tuesday afternoon, the owner had apparently put on the spare tire and set the car on a proper jack, a discarded brick and jack sitting nearby.

Richard Pedersen has lived in the area for seven years and says he doesn’t remember anything like this ever happening before.

“I mean, it is pretty crazy,” Pedersen said.

He says it’s not uncommon for people to leave cars sitting unmoved along the street for months on end, but there have been few break-ins.

“Not really,” Pederson said. “This is probably the weirdest thing around here at this point.”

So far, investigators have not identified the suspect nor have they said if any of the stolen tires were recovered.

Finally, police say they have so far been unable to find any surveillance video that might help them identify the suspect.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES