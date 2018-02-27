FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno police say two teenage boys used a rifle to rob a fast food restaurant.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Taco Bell restaurant on McKinley Avenue and Chestnut.

Police say two Hispanic teenagers confronted the workers inside and stole cash out of the register.

Police said the workers were cooperative.

The teens were only in the store for a short time. They ran off eastbound and hopped a fence into an apartment complex.

“There were several customers inside; fortunately, no one was harmed,” said Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card. “A couple of customers fled the business…to get away from these individuals.”

Police are looking for two teens. The first one was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with light gray sleeves, and black pants. He was medium height and had a bandana covering his face.

The second teen was also medium height and wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information should call Fresno PD or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.

