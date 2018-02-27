MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Members of the San Jose Police Officers Association say they are frustrated over the release from jail of two men who are facing child pornography charges.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal spoke to the president of the association and explains why he says this should be concerning for victims and for all members of the community.

Clifford and Clinton Pappadakis are twin brothers and face charges of child pornography.

They were arrested and released on their own recognizance.

They did not have to post bail.

“I think the word frustrated isn’t strong enough,” POA President Paul Kelly said. “I think we are pissed off and everybody should be.”

The president of the association, Sgt. Paul Kelly, says he doesn’t know exactly who is to blame for their release but is now calling it a serious mistake.

“For the police officers to do all their work, and then really for someone to throw it right back in their face and let them out, I don’t know…Where are they today?” Kelly said. “Is someone else getting victimized right now?”

In his opinion, the release of these two men, who are former coaches in San Jose schools, puts at risk the countless hours of investigation, evidence collection, and witness interviews.

“We got to step up,” Kelly said. “We got to do our job, and hopefully, no one else gets victimized, but we shouldn’t have to. We already did our job. Those victims and witnesses came forward. They did the right thing and we need to support them.”

Kelly says he doesn’t want to see any more crimes committed.

“But it doesn’t make us less sick to our stomach,” Kelly said. “I think this one hits home because you’re dealing with two individuals who have done this probably for a very long time, and there’s probably many victims that don’t even know they are victims quite yet.”

