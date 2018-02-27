Weather Alert: Heavy snowfall in the Sierra

Published: Updated:

(KRON) Winter is finally hitting the Sierra Nevada.

The first of two storms predicted this week brought some snow to the mountains and mostly modest amounts of rain as it moved through California.

Heavy snowfall is expected again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Interstate 80 and Highway 50 were both hit by chain controls most of Monday.

 

