Weather Alert: Heavy snowfall in the Sierra

(KRON) Winter is finally hitting the Sierra Nevada.

The first of two storms predicted this week brought some snow to the mountains and mostly modest amounts of rain as it moved through California.

Heavy snowfall is expected again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ready for more snow in the Sierra? The storm for Thursday into the weekend is shaping up & it looks like we may be able to measure snowfall in feet instead of inches! Details here https://t.co/PEYY67luOf pic.twitter.com/qA0CXvqmyD — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 27, 2018

Very heavy snowfall accumulations are forecast for the foothills and mountains of interior #NorCal later this week. Heaviest snow expected to begin Wednesday night with major travel delays possible by Thursday. Plan travel accordingly! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jxIfrqLrxi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 27, 2018

Interstate 80 and Highway 50 were both hit by chain controls most of Monday.

Chain controls still in effect for Highway 50 to get over Echo Summit. Check https://t.co/YKR3epTynb for chain info and snow plow locations. pic.twitter.com/O3Pe5JAPAB — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 27, 2018

