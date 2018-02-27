Weather Alert: More rain to slam Bay Area

(KRON) Here’s the latest update from the KRON4 Weather Center.

Rain will end this morning as a system moves of to the south. On Wednesday night and Thursday a stronger and wetter storm system will likely bring widespread soaking rains to our  region, with showers to follow from Thursday night into Saturday.
Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through the week and into the weekend.
Sunrise in San Francisco is at 6:43am. Sunset is at 6:01pm. 
 
