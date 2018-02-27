Weather Alert: Snow falls overnight in Livermore

(KRON) Snow fell overnight Tuesday in Livermore.

Mines Road in Livermore

The Bay Area was hit by rain, cold temperatures, hail and snow on Monday.

The storm also dropped snow in the Sierra Nevada, where travel was hobbled on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Forecasters said the next weather system will arrive in Northern California on Wednesday and reach the south by Thursday, bringing much more precipitation.

