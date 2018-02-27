Weather Alert: Snow on Bay Area mountain tops

(KRON) It is not quite a winter wonder land but many people around the Bay Area are waking up to snow on local mountain tops.

A KRON4 viewer sent in a picture from Clayton Tuesday morning showing Mount Diablo with a dusting of snow.

KRON4’s Will Tran is in the Santa Cruz Mountains where it hovered around the freezing mark.

Sooooo cold. I didn’t move to California 18 years ago for this! 33 at hwy 17 near Santa Cruz. Live reports here pic.twitter.com/WHrU56Z78t — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 27, 2018

On Monday there was snow atop Mount Hamilton in San Jose. And snow dusted the Livermore Hills late Monday night.

Forecasters said the next weather system will arrive in Northern California on Wednesday and reach the south by Thursday, bringing much more precipitation.

