1 hurt in Fairfield police shooting

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — One person has been hurt in a Fairfield police shooting on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police activity is happening on Crowley Lane.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

“One subject has been injured and transported to a local trauma center where they are receiving medical attention,” police said.

