SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the recent charter bus vandalism on Bay Area highways.

The vandals shot at the buses with BB guns traveling on highways in the South Bay and the Peninsula in the last two months.

The charter buses are being used to shuttle tech workers to companies like Apple and Google.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating seven cases of buses being targeted.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES