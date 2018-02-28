Blizzard warning issued for Lake Tahoe ahead of Sierra storm

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The National Weather Service is predicting blizzard conditions in the Lake Tahoe area on Thursday, with winds gusting over the ridge tops in excess of 100 mph and as much as 5 feet of snow in the upper elevations by the weekend.

A rare blizzard warning goes into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

The weather service in Reno issued a winter storm warning earlier for the Tahoe region effective from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

The service says the biggest storm of the season so far could create a “life-threatening situation.”

It says strong winds and heavy snowfall rates will cause whiteout conditions with blowing snow. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, especially Thursday into Friday morning.

The avalanche danger also is expected to rise to the high category from 7 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

