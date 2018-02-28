Civil rights groups protest outside ICE building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Civil rights groups have gathered outside the San Francisco offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement building Wednesday.

About 200 people are protesting following the announcement that agents arrested more than 150 people living in Northern California illegally during immigration sweeps.

Dozens at Wednesday’s rally chanted “shut ICE down” and held signs reading “Stop racist deportations.”

Acting Mayor Mark Farrell spoke to KRON4 at the rally saying that he is proud of those protesting.

“Criminal warrants we will honor…but here when the fear mongering exists out of ICE and the Trump administration, that’s not what we will stand for,” Farrell said.” We have innocent families and we will make sure we will protect them here in San Francisco.”

San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi says his office has sent a letter demanding that attorneys be allowed to meet with those who were detained in the three-day sweep that started Sunday. He says he hasn’t received a response.

The arrests came days after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a rare public warning that immigration raids were likely. ICE Director Thomas Homan on Wednesday called her “no better than a gang lookout.”

Schaaf says she broke no laws and gave no specific information about the targets or locations of planned raids.

ICE PROTEST UNDERWAY OUTSIDE SF FEDERAL IMMIGRATION OFFICE @kron4news pic.twitter.com/oRKbEmblxG — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) February 28, 2018

