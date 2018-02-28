Dine and Dish: Tahoe tidbits

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — As a storm comes roaring through the high country, many from the Bay Area are hitting the road to hit the slopes.
And you can bet they’ll be working up an appetite.
On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis gives us a taste of Tahoe tidbits.
- SUPREME COURT WON’T HEAR TRUMP BID TO END DACA PROGRAM
- ICE AGENTS CONDUCT RAIDS ACROSS SEVERAL BAY AREA CITIES
- HEATHER LOCKLEAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- OAKLAND MAYOR WARNS RESIDENTS OF POSSIBLE ICE RAIDS
- STUDENTS CLAIM SQUARE ROOT SYMBOL LOOKS LIKE GUN
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE