Incoming storm prompts wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The National Weather Service has issued to a wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area.
The advisory goes into effect for the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Region early Thursday morning when wind gusts are expected to reach 50 MPH.
A wind advisory is now in effect for the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Region for Thursday. Moderate to heavy rain is also possible. #cawx #bayarea #sf #monterey pic.twitter.com/8kzST8Akd2
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 28, 2018
- SUPREME COURT WON’T HEAR TRUMP BID TO END DACA PROGRAM
- ICE AGENTS CONDUCT RAIDS ACROSS SEVERAL BAY AREA CITIES
- HEATHER LOCKLEAR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
- OAKLAND MAYOR WARNS RESIDENTS OF POSSIBLE ICE RAIDS
- STUDENTS CLAIM SQUARE ROOT SYMBOL LOOKS LIKE GUN
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE