Incoming storm prompts wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The National Weather Service has issued to a wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

The advisory goes into effect for the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Region early Thursday morning when wind gusts are expected to reach 50 MPH.

A wind advisory is now in effect for the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Region for Thursday. Moderate to heavy rain is also possible. #cawx #bayarea #sf #monterey pic.twitter.com/8kzST8Akd2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 28, 2018

