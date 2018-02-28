Incoming storm prompts wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The National Weather Service has issued to a wind advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

The advisory goes into effect for the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Region early Thursday morning when wind gusts are expected to reach 50 MPH.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s