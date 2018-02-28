

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Warriors skip traditional White House visit and Serna William’s husband goes all out to show his love for the tennis star.

Instead of wandering the halls of the White House and meeting with President Trump, the Warriors decided to hang out with some local kids. No press was allowed, but a few players chronicled their field trip on social media. The Warriors took a group of kids to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, with some students from Kevin Durant’s hometown in Maryland.

Serena Williams’ husband is making her return to work after maternity leave, a little easier on her.

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, had four billboards put up along a major road to Palm Springs, California.

The road leads to where Williams will compete next month, after not playing tennis since January.

The billboards feature four different images of their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with the caption “Great Momma of All Time,” or the “GMOAT.”

