Napa residents mistake man for prowler after he hides on roof

NAPA (KRON)–Worried residents in one Napa neighborhood alerted police early Wednesday morning about what they thought was a prowler.
According to the Napa Police Department, reports came in around 12:30 a.m. from residents near Randolph Street and Oak Street.
Responding officers found a man hiding on a roof. After officers helped the man down, they learned that he was running through the neighborhood to get away from a group of men in a car who were chasing him.
He claims that he climbed on the roof to hide from them.
