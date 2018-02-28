Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf stands behind her ICE raid warning

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that she stands behind her decision to warn residents of immigration sweeps.

A federal immigration official says about 800 people living in Northern California were able to avoid arrest because of her warning.

Schaaf warned residents Saturday night of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Even in the face of harsh criticism, she says she would do it again.

“I continue to feel confident that what I did was the right thing and it was legal,” Schaaf said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

“I hope we take this moment to realize that we have to fight against the racist myth that the Trump administra tion is trying to perpetuate, that immigrants are dangerous criminals,” Schaaf said.

Thomas Homan, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief, told “Fox and Friends” Wednesday that what Schaaf did was “no better than a gang lookout yelling ‘police’ when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood.”

Homan says the Justice Department is looking into whether Schaaf obstructed justice. He said Schaaf’s actions have made residents less safe.

ICE said on Tuesday that agents arrested more than 150 people in Northern California sweeps that covered cities from Sacramento to Stockton in the Central Valley.

