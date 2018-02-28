Officers: Concord police arrest student for bringing 2 loaded handguns to high school

By Published:

CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police have arrested a high school student who had two loaded handguns, officers said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Cortes, of Pittsburg, on Wednesday.

A school resource officer at Olympic High School got a tip that a student might have a gun. Police found and detained Cortes, authorities said.

Police say he had two loaded handguns on him. Cortes was arrested and taken to jail.

“The investigation did not reveal any plan of violence at the campus or any threat from the suspect towards faculty or students. The suspect has previously been arrested for weapons violations and has previously admitted to being a gang member,” police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s