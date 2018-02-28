CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police have arrested a high school student who had two loaded handguns, officers said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Cortes, of Pittsburg, on Wednesday.

A school resource officer at Olympic High School got a tip that a student might have a gun. Police found and detained Cortes, authorities said.

Police say he had two loaded handguns on him. Cortes was arrested and taken to jail.

“The investigation did not reveal any plan of violence at the campus or any threat from the suspect towards faculty or students. The suspect has previously been arrested for weapons violations and has previously admitted to being a gang member,” police said.

