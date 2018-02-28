Police dog loses teeth while taking down suspect in Southern California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police dog that tackled a carjacking suspect after a wild Southern California chase lost most of its teeth taking him down but will recover.

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says the Dutch shepherd, named Puskas, probably hit the pavement snout-first after the dog clamped its jaws on the man Monday in neighboring Irvine.

Authorities say the man had tried to run after crashing a truck and carjacking an SUV.

Bertagna tells the Orange County Register that the 8-year-old dog lost his upper and lower teeth except for his canines. But Bertagna says Puskas is recovering after surgery and should be able to work again in a few weeks.

