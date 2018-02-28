MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — KRON4 has a warning on Wednesday night for women who hop into what they think are ridesharing cars without checking to make sure.

At least seven women in Southern California say they were sexually assaulted by a man posing as a ridesharing driver.

Now, a suspect is in custody.

Police say he preyed on women for more than a year.

Investigators say 44-year-old Nicholas Morales cruised the streets, luring women into his car by saying he was their Uber or Lyft driver.

Then, he would attack them, sometimes using a knife.

“In 2018, if you’re willing to jump into any car that a person walks up to you and say ‘Hi, I’m a driver from this company,’ you’re making a big mistake and eventually you’re going to become a victim,” security expert Louis Perry said.

Prosecutors say that’s what happened to at least seven different Los Angeles women, starting in Oct. 2016.

The criminal complaint against Morales details 27 separate violent sex acts, the most recent last New Year’s Eve.

In Santa Clarita, his next-door neighbor says Morales owned several cars that he kept in pristine condition.

Last May, the LAPD released a composite drawing related to one of the cases.

A woman said she got in his car outside a Hollywood nightclub, believing it was the Uber car she ordered. Instead, the driver took her to a secluded location and sexually assaulted her.

Perry says whenever you order a car through a rideshare service, make sure you’ve been given the name and photo of the driver, a description of the car, and a license plate number.

Don’t get into a car until you have this information and always follow your intuition.

“If it doesn’t feel good walk away, that’s the best advice I can tell you,” Perry said.

Los Angeles’s district attorney says Morales could get up to 300 years in state prison if convicted.

He’s being held on more than $10 million bail.

