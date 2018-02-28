SAN JOSE (KRON) — A registered sex offender has been arrested for making lewd comments towards San Jose children, police said.
Police arrested 59-year-old Ashour Tarverdi for annoying or molesting a minor, officers said.
Students at Willow Glen middle and high schools told police they were followed by a man driving a red pickup truck. Tarverdi is accused of making unsolicited lewd comments toward the children.
Police found video evidence of Tarverdi’s license plate.
Officers say Tarverdi is a lifetime registered sex offender with a previous conviction for annoying or molesting a child.
On Thursday, police arrested Tarverdi at his home.
