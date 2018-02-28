Police: Registered sex offender arrested for making lewd comments to San Jose children

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A registered sex offender has been arrested for making lewd comments towards San Jose children, police said.

Police arrested 59-year-old Ashour Tarverdi for annoying or molesting a minor, officers said.

Students at Willow Glen middle and high schools told police they were followed by a man driving a red pickup truck. Tarverdi is accused of making unsolicited lewd comments toward the children.

Police found video evidence of Tarverdi’s license plate.

Officers say Tarverdi is a lifetime registered sex offender with a previous conviction for annoying or molesting a child.

On Thursday, police arrested Tarverdi at his home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s