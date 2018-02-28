Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Dick’s Sporting Goods stops selling assault-style weapons

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk Dick’s Sporting Goods, auto insurance and Amazon buying doorbell-camera startup, Ring.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the largest sports retailers in the US, will stop selling assault-style weapons and will require gun buyers to be at least 21 years old.

Car insurance prices have been on a rocky road. The national average cost of car insurance this year is $1,427, a 20% increase from 2011.

A ‘Shark Tank’ reject that turned into a massive success story. Amazon is acquiring Ring, which makes smart doorbells with video cameras.

