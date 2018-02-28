Round of rain expected to drench the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A strong storm system is brewing and expected to slam the Bay Area Wednesday night.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the bulk of the storm won’t kick in until the overnight hours but prepare for popup showers throughout the afternoon.

Forceful winds are could reach up to 50 MPH. Rebecca says the wet weather will stick around through Saturday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES