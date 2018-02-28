Shooting threat for 5 p.m. today found at San Jose State bathroom

By Published: Updated:
(Via @gabiherp)
(Via @gabiherp)

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST AT 5 P.M. AND 6 P.M.

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A shooting threat has been found at a San Jose State University bathroom on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The threat, found in a Dudley Hall third-floor women’s bathroom, said there would be a shooting at the college at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Classes are still in sessions as police investigate.

Police say the threat is “non-credible.”

There are stepped up patrols in the area.

Here is the text alert sent by the school:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s