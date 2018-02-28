Shooting threat for 5 p.m. today found at San Jose State bathroom

WATCH LIVE NEWSCAST AT 5 P.M. AND 6 P.M.
SAN JOSE (KRON) — A shooting threat has been found at a San Jose State University bathroom on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The threat, found in a Dudley Hall third-floor women’s bathroom, said there would be a shooting at the college at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Classes are still in sessions as police investigate.
Police say the threat is “non-credible.”
There are stepped up patrols in the area.
#SanJoseStatePolice investigating “non credible” threatening graffiti found in women’s bathroom in #DudleyMooreheadHall. Message warned of 5 pm shooting. Extra police patrols. Classes continue. pic.twitter.com/PHdGWpn8N8
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 1, 2018
Here is the text alert sent by the school:
