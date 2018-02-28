SEBASTOPOL (KRON) — A 16-year-old student has been arrested after threatening graffiti was found at a North Bay high school on Tuesday, police said.

Graffiti was found in one of the boy’s restrooms at Analy High School and it indicated that violence could happen.

Police say the student admitted to writing the messages.

He was arrested for making criminal threats and was booked into juvenile hall.

Here is the full statement from police:

On 2-28-18, Sebastopol Police Officers continued their investigation of the threats found at Analy High School yesterday. Based on initial analysis of the involved handwriting, as well as other information, Investigators contacted a 16 year old Analy High School student. In interviewing the suspect, he admitted to having written the threat. He was subsequently arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention Facility for making criminal threats.

