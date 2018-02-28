Students return to North Bay high school after threatening graffiti found

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Students returned to a North Bay high school Wednesday morning after a threatening message was found in a bathroom.
According to police, on Tuesday graffiti was found in one of the boy’s restrooms at Analy High School and it indicated that violence could happen.
Students and faculty were sent home early and in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Florida, administrators aren’t taking any chances.
KRON4’s Will Tran was at the scene Wednesday morning where he says extra security is on hand to make sure the campus is safe.
