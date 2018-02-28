SAN JOSE (KRON) — A social media post on Twitter threatened that someone will “shoot up” East San Jose elementary schools, according to district officials.

The Alum Rock School District said in the last 24 hours, it received the threat, which was posted on Twitter.

“This threat was made on Twitter, and in the message the author explains his/her desire to “shoot up” all of our schools. Although we cannot confirm the credibility of the threat, we are treating it as serious and have contacted the San Jose Police Department,” the district said on Facebook.

The school also reported the tweet to Twitter.

Police are investigating the threat.

The Alum Rock School District is made up of East San Jose elementary schools.

Below is the voicemail sent out to parents:

Here is the full statement from the school:

Dear Parents/Guardians: Within the last 24 hours, we have received what we have deemed to be threat against the Alum Rock Union School District. This threat was made on Twitter, and in the message the author explains his/her desire to “shoot up” all of our schools. Although we cannot confirm the credibility of the threat, we are treating it as serious and have contacted the San Jose Police Department. Additionally, we have filed an official complaint with the social media platform, Twitter, requesting they take the appropriate steps to investigate the statement made on their platform. I want to be very clear in stating that your children are safe, as we have activated the appropriate protocols for this type of threat. Additionally, we are currently in communication with law enforcement. As more information becomes available, you have my commitment that I will share information with you in a timely manner. Sincerely, Dr. Hilaria Bauer

Superintendent

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES