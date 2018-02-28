SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Threatening graffiti was found written in the girl’s bathroom at Santa Rosa High School on Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

A student told school staff at around 11:15 a.m. that there was a threat written in graffiti in the bathroom at DeSoto Hall.

Officials say there is no evidence to substantiate the threat, and the school will be open on Thursday.

Here is the full statement from the school:

Dear SRHS Parents and Guardians, At approximately 11:45 am today, a staff member was notified by a student that there was graffiti with a threat written in the girl’s restroom in DeSoto Hall. In accordance with our school safety plan, the school, in cooperation with the Santa Rosa Police Department, began an immediate investigation. At this time, through our investigation, in conjunction with the Police Department, we have found no evidence to substantiate the threat. School will be open tomorrow. Please talk to your child tonight. Speak to them about their thoughts and concerns. If your child has any information, please have them speak to an adult on campus whom they trust. Santa Rosa High has recently begun using a cell phone app called “STOPit” for students and parents to report information anonymously. The app is available in the Apple or Google App stores. The website iswww.stopitsolutions.com. Once downloaded, use the access code “SRHGOPANTHERS”. Please use this new anonymous reporting app to provide any information you may have to assist in the investigation. We always take any threat to the safety of our students and staff seriously. Santa Rosa High will have additional support on campus tomorrow, including police officers, counselors and district office staff. If any new information is gathered, Santa Rosa High School will continue to investigate with the SRPD. If you have any questions, please call Amber or Leslie in the SRHS Main Office, at 528-5292.

